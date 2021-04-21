Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on EDNMY. HSBC downgraded shares of Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS EDNMY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.86. 6,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,596. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. Edenred has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

