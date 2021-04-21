Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.07-2.27 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.59.

NYSE EW opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

