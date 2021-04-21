Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.