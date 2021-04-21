Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.98.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $672,127.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 371,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after purchasing an additional 816,051 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.