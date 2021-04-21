eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 622,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in eHealth were worth $43,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EHTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,127 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after buying an additional 386,943 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after buying an additional 205,488 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 578,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 443,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,350,000 after buying an additional 50,205 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

eHealth stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

