Elaine D. Marion Sells 5,000 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,413.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ePlus stock opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ePlus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in ePlus in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 132,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

