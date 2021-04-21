Elaine D. Marion Sells 5,000 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,413.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ePlus stock opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.30.
ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
About ePlus
ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.