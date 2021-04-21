Element Solutions (ESI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Element Solutions to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Element Solutions has set its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at 1.10-1.15 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.10-1.15 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. On average, analysts expect Element Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ESI opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Earnings History for Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit