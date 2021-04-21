Element Solutions (ESI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Element Solutions to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Element Solutions has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.10-1.15 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.10-1.15 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. On average, analysts expect Element Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ESI opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

