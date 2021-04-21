ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €13.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.23 ($15.56).

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €13.50 ($15.88) on Monday. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 1-year high of €17.46 ($20.54). The stock has a market cap of $855.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.46 and its 200 day moving average is €13.01.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

