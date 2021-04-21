ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €13.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.23 ($15.56).

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €13.50 ($15.88) on Monday. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 1-year high of €17.46 ($20.54). The stock has a market cap of $855.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.46 and its 200 day moving average is €13.01.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

