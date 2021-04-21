Elysian (ELY) Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 42.3% against the dollar. One Elysian coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a market cap of $402,106.79 and approximately $1.00 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00067728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00094661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.79 or 0.00643320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Elysian Profile

ELY is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

