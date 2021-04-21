Employers (EIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Employers (NYSE:EIG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Employers to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $191.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.57 million. On average, analysts expect Employers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EIG opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. Employers has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIG. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

