Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. Plans $501 Million IPO for April 29th (EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) expects to raise $501 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, April 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 21,300,000 shares at a price of $23.00-$24.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. generated $3.5 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $625.3 million. The company has a market-cap of $16 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, KKR and Deutsche Bank Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, HSBC, Jefferies, Moelis & Co., Piper Sandler, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, CODE Advisors, DBO Partners, LionTree, Academy Securities, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank were co-managers.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Professional boxing (the UFC), New York Fashion Week (IMG) and the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.) have one thing in common: All are owned by Endeavor Group Holdings, the sports and entertainment company that grew out of Beverly Hills talent agency Endeavor, founded in 1995. Endeavor is a premium intellectual property, content, events, and experiences company. We own and operate premium sports properties, including the UFC, produce and distribute sports and entertainment content, own and manage exclusive live events and experiences, and represent top sports and entertainment talent, as well as blue-chip corporate clients. Founded as a client representation business, we expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions, investing in new capabilities, including sports operations and advisory, events and experiences management, media production and distribution, brand licensing, and experiential marketing. The addition of these new capabilities and insights transformed our business into an integrated global platform anchored by owned and managed premium intellectual property. We believe that our unique business model gives us a competitive advantage in the industries in which we operate. Our direct ownership of scarce sports properties positions us to directly benefit from the generally rising value of sports assets, while giving us direct control to make decisions that sustain the long-term value of our properties. Our dual role as an intellectual property owner and as a trusted advisor to clients and rights holders allows us to make connections across our platform, increasing the earnings of our clients and the value of our sports and entertainment properties. We possess category leading capabilities in various industries, each of which contributes to our financial success. After we founded Endeavor in 1995, we gained scale in representation by merging with the venerable William Morris Agency to form WME in 2009, which was followed by our acquisition of IMG in 2014, adding marketing and licensing, events, media production and distribution, and the sports training institution, IMG Academy. The acquisition of a controlling interest in the UFC in 2016 served as a major step forward in the transformation of our business. We operate across three segments: (i) Owned Sports Properties, (ii) Events, Experiences & Rights and (iii) Representation. (Note: Endeavor Group Holdings had initially planned to go public in 2019. But the company withdrew that IPO in an SEC filing dated Oct. 16, 2019.) “.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and has 6400 employees. The company is located at 9601 Wilshire Boulevard, 3rd Floor Beverly Hills, CA 90210 and can be reached via phone at (310) 285-9000 or on the web at http://www.endeavorco.com/.

