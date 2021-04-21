Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Gap Up to $18.00

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $19.20. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 5,411 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $514,732.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 9,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $126,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,492 shares of company stock worth $2,353,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 367,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 111,459 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after buying an additional 797,805 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 214,861 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

