Energycoin (ENRG) Price Down 14.1% This Week

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Energycoin has a market cap of $332,136.27 and approximately $222.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energycoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00028165 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00026053 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00009132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

