ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €12.50 by Credit Suisse Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €12.50 ($14.71) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s previous close.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.60 ($12.48).

Shares of ENI opened at €10.07 ($11.85) on Monday. ENI has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.24 and a 200-day moving average of €8.64.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

