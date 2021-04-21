EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,239 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,546 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -131.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

