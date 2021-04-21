EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.69.

EOG stock opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -131.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

