Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-7.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.575-4.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.Equifax also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE:EFX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.63. 879,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.