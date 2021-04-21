Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.