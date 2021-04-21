Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of America Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a report released on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.61.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Bank of America stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. Bank of America has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $328.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Bank of America by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

