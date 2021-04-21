Ergo Price Hits $3.42 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Ergo has a market cap of $109.63 million and $460,919.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $3.42 or 0.00006318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,893.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,350.80 or 0.04361893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.20 or 0.00477228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $909.11 or 0.01686846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.36 or 0.00705762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.02 or 0.00551117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00059560 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.55 or 0.00444481 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00249010 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

