Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $28.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,815 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,436,000 after buying an additional 1,953,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,815,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,490,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,382,000.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

