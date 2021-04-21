Ethereum Meta Achieves Market Cap of $374,158.76 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $374,158.76 and approximately $6,966.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00067960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00020736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00094853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.90 or 0.00648398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00050671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

