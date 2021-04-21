Everest Re Group (RE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Everest Re Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $262.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.24 and its 200 day moving average is $232.05. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $265.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Earnings History for Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit