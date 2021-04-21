Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

NYSE EVRG opened at $64.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

