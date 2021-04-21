Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ES. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.45.

Shares of ES opened at $90.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,218,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 17.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?

Analyst Recommendations for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit