Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ES. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.45.

Shares of ES opened at $90.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,218,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 17.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

