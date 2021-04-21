Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ES. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.03. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,467,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,391,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,827,000 after purchasing an additional 287,342 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

