Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Evofem Biosciences worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVFM. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 45,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

Shares of EVFM stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.87.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Evofem Biosciences Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

