Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evotec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Evotec stock opened at €34.34 ($40.40) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 840.75. Evotec has a twelve month low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a twelve month high of €43.00 ($50.59).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

