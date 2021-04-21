Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,697,498 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 201.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697,498 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.54% of NexGen Energy worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,120,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NXE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. 151,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,741. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXE. TD Securities upped their target price on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.