Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 237,353 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,353 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in GAN were worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,081,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GAN by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after acquiring an additional 772,503 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the 4th quarter worth $13,182,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 393,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of GAN by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GAN. B. Riley increased their price target on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of GAN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. 26,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,237. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

