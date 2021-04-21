Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $13.69 Million Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 184.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 837,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542,833 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $13,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $42,606,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $34,436,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $10,825,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,184,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,686,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. 14,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,222. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

RSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.