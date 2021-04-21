Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $5.05 Million Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 485,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth about $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 46,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,669. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

