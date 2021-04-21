EXMO Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.96 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One EXMO Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00068175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00094996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.52 or 0.00661417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,384.55 or 0.08043909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00050265 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.