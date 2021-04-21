eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

EXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of EXPI traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.10. 1,707,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 106.57 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97. eXp World has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,538,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,976,076.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,743,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,500 shares of company stock worth $24,050,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

