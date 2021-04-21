Expedia Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($3.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Expedia Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the online travel company will post earnings of ($3.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($3.36). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.09.

Expedia Group stock opened at $170.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.02.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in Expedia Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Expedia Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,259 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

