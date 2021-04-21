Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $237.00 at Truist Securities

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.09.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $170.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.02. Expedia Group has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

