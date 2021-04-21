Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $537.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:FICO traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.64. 90,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $295.20 and a 12-month high of $536.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $486.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.76.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

