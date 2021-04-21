Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 106,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $1,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $373.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. Equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

