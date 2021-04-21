Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

