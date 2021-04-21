FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,110 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 126.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $235,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2,310.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE ESS opened at $294.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.43. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $296.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.