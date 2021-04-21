FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 359 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $282.34 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.16 and a 12 month high of $287.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.36.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

