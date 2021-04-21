FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Discovery by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 113,209 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.