FDx Advisors Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 260.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

