FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $265.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.41 and a 200 day moving average of $233.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $147.67 and a 52-week high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

