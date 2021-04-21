Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Trading Down 3.8%

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $29.93. Approximately 2,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 646,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $264,513.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,523.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

