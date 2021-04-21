Feellike Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,300.25 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Feellike has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00063939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00277006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.70 or 0.01015961 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00024250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.00 or 0.00660452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,280.39 or 1.00139106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

