Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

FERG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.00.

FERG stock opened at $129.08 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $131.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

