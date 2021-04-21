Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) versus i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Head to Head Contrast

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -0.28% 10.30% 5.09% Fidelity National Information Services -0.83% 6.88% 4.08%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for i3 Verticals and Fidelity National Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 1 0 6 1 2.88 Fidelity National Information Services 0 6 17 1 2.79

i3 Verticals currently has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.72%. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus target price of $159.96, indicating a potential upside of 5.39%. Given i3 Verticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of i3 Verticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares i3 Verticals and Fidelity National Information Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $150.13 million 6.95 -$420,000.00 $0.51 63.67 Fidelity National Information Services $10.33 billion 9.14 $298.00 million $5.61 27.06

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. Fidelity National Information Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i3 Verticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Fidelity National Information Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

