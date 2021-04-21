Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.45. 77,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

