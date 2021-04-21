Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.45. 77,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,136,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $40.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.
In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.